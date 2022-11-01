Katherine Ferraro took her six foster children to church on Monday – that is the First United Methodist Church in Pierre, where 700 to 1,000 participated in a Halloween event after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.
“We love it,” Ferraro said. “This is a good safe place for kids to run and be a child.”
Parishioner Deb Kirkpatrick has organized the continually growing event since 2011 with help from her husband, Tim; daughters and their husbands, Melissa and Cody Bullock, Amy and Scott Harris and Jennifer and Jordan Opp; and grandchildren, Olivia and Owen Harris, 10 and 8, respectively.
This year’s attendance was down.
“I’m not sure if it was because of the nice weather or not doing it for two years due to COVID,” Kirkpatrick said. “Some people may not have known it was back.”
What started as trick-or-treating in the upstairs of the church at 117 N. Central Ave. has grown to a year-round family effort starting the day after Halloween when merchants slash prices on everything holiday related.
“My family hits the sales after the holiday,” Kirkpatrick said.
Over the years, the family created more booths with games, and added inflatables and lights.
“We reached a point where it became an all illuminated event,” Kirkpatrick said. “I am one who truly believes in a fun event and not scaring children.”
Over the last six weeks, Kirkpatrick put in 150 to 200 hours. It took three days to set up the event.
She receives cash, candy and prize donations from businesses and individuals valued at about $1,000 to $1,500.
“It’s a lot of work getting the donations,” Kirkpatrick said. “I am so thankful for the generosity and the friendly people I have met getting the donations.”
Attendees Aaron and Ashley Arnold, with their children, Kinley, 8, Kennidee, 4, and Declan, 2, were also thankful for the event.
“I think this is amazing,” Aaron said on Monday. “We’ve been here every year since we moved to Pierre.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
