Justin Flottmeyer won the first Ribfest Cookoff/Pulled Pork Sandwich Fundraiser on Saturday at Hollister Field in Pierre. But he wasn’t the only one to walk away a winner.

The Capital Area United Way sponsored fundraiser was held prior to the T.F. Riggs High School varsity football game against Mitchell. Before a packed house, the Governors defeated the Kernels 50-6.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments