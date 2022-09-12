Pierre residents Kim and Rick Miles have a pulled pork sandwich during the first Ribfest Cookoff/Pulled Pork Sandwich Fundraiser prior to the T.F. Riggs High School football game against Mitchell. Proceeds benefited the Capital Area United Way.
Justin Flottmeyer won the first Ribfest Cookoff/Pulled Pork Sandwich Fundraiser on Saturday at Hollister Field in Pierre. But he wasn’t the only one to walk away a winner.
The Capital Area United Way sponsored fundraiser was held prior to the T.F. Riggs High School varsity football game against Mitchell. Before a packed house, the Governors defeated the Kernels 50-6.
The United Way, which has set a $560,000 fundraising goal for this year’s campaign to benefit 16 nonprofits in Hughes and Stanley counties, also had a big day. The agency raised $2,463 with Beck Motor Co. offering a $500 match.
“We planned to serve 250 and ran out otf food,” United Way Executive Director Holly Wade said.
Judges Madilyn Brakke, Kelly Glodt, Jenny Bernhard and Karl Adam evaluated the ribs made by six teams for presentation, taste and tenderness, Wade said.
Flottmeyer represented Governors’ Girls and Boys Soccer, YMCA and Oahe Child Development Center for the win.
Second place went to Chris Derry representing Riggs Boys Golf, The Right Turn and South Dakota Discovery Center and third went to Ryan Noyes representing Riggs Cross Country, American Red Cross and Feeding South Dakota.
Joe Cedillo representing the Riggs cheer and dance teams, Growing up Together and Pierre Area Referral Service won the People’s Choice Award.
Other entrants included Samson Boutchee representing the Riggs Varsity Football and Pierre Boys and Girls Club and Todd Johnson representing the Riggs Hockey Team, Child Assessment, Community & Youth Involved Center and Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center.
First-place winners for People’s Choice and judged ribs received gift cards from Lynn’s DakotaMart, Richey Z’s Brickhouse BBQ & Grill and Dakota Butcher.
Event donors were South Dakota Pork Producers, Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Richie Z’s, Dakota Butcher, Bimbo Bakery, Lynn’s DakotaMart and Beck Motors.
“Overall, it was a great night for football, a bit of a tailgating atmosphere before the game, a chance for our partner agencies to gain some recognition, and a chance to get our youth involved,” Wade said. “We had a lot of fun and look forward to doing this again next year.”
