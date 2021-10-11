Temperatures are cooling off this week and will be in the 50s and 60s. The fishing report hasn’t changed much but with the cooler weather, the fall bite should be picking up. Enjoy some time outdoors on the Missouri River in central South Dakota and good luck catching.
Lake Oahe
In the Pollock and Mobridge areas, fishing is picking up a bit. Anglers are using bouncer, spinner and crawler rigs, with some anglers using minnows. Depths are 10-20 feet of water on the main lake and in the tributaries.
At Akaska the fishing is decent. Depths are 10-15 feet of water. Anglers are using bouncers with mostly minnows.
At Gettysburg, the fishing is okay. Anglers are fishing in 10-25 feet of water and using mainly crawlers and some minnows. The smallmouth, catfish and northern bites are good right now.
At the West Whitlock Recreation Area, the West Whitlock Salmon Station’s spawn dates – fish and weather dependent – will be the following Wednesdays: Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. On spawning day, the building will be closed to the public due to safety concerns but there is a CCTV system set up on a large TV outside of the building for visitors to view what is happening inside. The fish ladder and observation deck are open to the public at any time. Biologists are expecting a good return of Chinook Salmon this year. For more information contact the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Fisheries at 605-223-7700.
Around Spring Creek and Cow Creek, the fishing is decent. Anglers are fishing in depths around 20 feet of water. Many are using bouncer, spinner and crawler rigs.
Lake Sharpe
Around Pierre and Fort Pierre, the fishing is decent. Anglers are using bouncers with spinners and crawlers, crankbaits or pulling plugs in 10-20 feet of water.
Lake Francis Case
Around Chamberlain the fishing is okay. Depths are around 15-25 feet of water. Anglers are using jigs and crawlers or bouncers and crawlers.
On Francis Case in the Platte area, the fishing is decent. The bite is starting to pick up as the weather cools off. Anglers are fishing in 15-30 feet of water, and many are having success pulling plugs.
In the Lake Andes, Wagner, Pickstown areas, the fishing is fair. Anglers are trying all kinds of things. Some are casting to shore or pulling plugs in 4-10 feet of water. Some are jigging in 20-30 feet of water. It’s a great time to spend with friends and family. Watchable wildlife just adds to the fun.
At Yankton, the bite is decent. Anglers are using a variety of approaches including bouncers with spinners and crawlers, jigs with crawlers or Lindy rigs with crawlers and having success. Most anglers are fishing in 20-30 feet of water.
Remember, this report is a snapshot in time and changes can occur quickly. We suggest you call one of our members listed in the information box – they can be very helpful with what is happening along the river. That way you’ll be assured of a great trip!
Questions about boat ramp access? Check the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks interactive map. You’ll have to zoom in to the ramp you want to look at, and the information is regularly updated. It’s a great resource.
Help slow the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species! Check out the Game, Fish & Parks website for detailed info on the regulations. They are very specific, so you’ll want to be sure you’ve read the regulations. If you love to fish the Missouri River in South Dakota, please do your part to keep the reservoirs free of aquatic invasive species.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.