Here’s the fishing update for July 26, but call ahead or follow South Dakota Missouri River Tourism on Facebook for updated information.
This week will be hot once again, with temperatures over 100 degrees at least the first half of the week and 80’s and 90’s after that. Stay safe in the heat. Bring plenty of water or Gatorade, bug spray and sunscreen along. Expect busy boat ramps and fish cleaning stations. Enjoy some time outdoors on the Missouri River in central South Dakota and good luck catching!
Lake Oahe
In the Pollock and Mobridge areas, the fishing has slowed. Limits can be had if anglers put in the time. Depths are 25-40 feet of water. Bouncers with spinners and crawlers are working the best. Jigging and pulling crankbaits deep are also working well.
At Akaska the fishing is okay. Anglers are fishing 25-35 feet of water. Most are using bouncers with spinners and crawlers. Some sorting is necessary.
At Gettysburg, the fishing is good. Anglers are fishing in 15-25 feet of water and using mainly crawlers, and some leeches. Pulling plugs is also working well. The smallmouth and catfish bites are still good right now.
Around Spring Creek and Cow Creek, the fishing is pretty good. Anglers are fishing in depths of 25-30 feet of water. Most anglers can use the presentation of their choice and do well.
Lake Sharpe
Around Pierre and Fort Pierre, the fishing is good. Depths are 10-15 feet of water, with some fish in deeper water at 20-30 feet. Anglers are using bouncers with spinners and crawlers, but most presentations are working.
Lake Francis Case
Around Chamberlain, the fishing is pretty good. Anglers are using jigs and crawlers or bouncers and crawlers and fishing in 15-30 feet of water.
On Francis Case in the Platte area, the fishing is really good. Some anglers are pulling crankbaits and many are using bouncers with spinners and crawlers. Anglers are fishing in depths of anywhere from 15-30 feet of water.
In the Lake Andes, Wagner and Pickstown areas, the fishing is good. Many boats are bringing in daily limits. Anglers are fishing in 30-35 feet of water using bouncers with spinners and crawlers, with some anglers pulling plugs. Some catfish are also biting. Anglers are enjoying good fishing above and below the dam. The Joe Day Bay area is popular and along the cliffs. Lots of boats are going out so please practice patience at the boat ramps and cleaning stations.
At Yankton fishing is pretty good. Anglers are fishing in depths of 15-25 feet of water and using bouncers with spinners and crawlers. Some anglers are also doing well using crankbaits.
Remember – this report is a snapshot in time and changes can occur quickly. We suggest you call one of our members listed above – they can be very helpful with what is happening along the river. That way you’ll be assured of a great trip!
Questions about boat ramp access? Check the SD Game, Fish & Parks interactive map. You’ll have to zoom in to the ramp you want to look at, and the information is regularly updated. It’s a great resource!
Help slow the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species! Check out the Game, Fish & Parks website for detailed info on the regulations. They are very specific so you’ll want to be sure you’ve read the regulations. If you love to fish the Missouri River in South Dakota, please do your part to keep the reservoirs free of aquatic invasive species.
