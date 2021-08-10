Temperatures look to be in the upper 80’s and 90’s this week, making for great weather to get out on the river. There’s not a lot of change from last week. Remember to bring plenty of water or Gatorade, bug spray and sunscreen along. Expect busy boat ramps and fish cleaning stations. Enjoy some time outdoors on the Missouri River in central South Dakota and good luck catching!
Lake Oahe
In the Pollock and Mobridge areas, the fishing is slower. Limits can be had if anglers put in the time. Depths are 30-40 feet of water. Bouncers with spinners and crawlers are working the best. Some anglers are also using minnows.
At Akaska the fishing is slower. Anglers are fishing 25-40 feet of water. Most are using bouncers with spinners and crawlers. Some anglers are using crankbaits with success.
At Gettysburg, the fishing is OK. Anglers are fishing in 30-50 feet of water over the tops of trees and using mainly crawlers and some minnows. The smallmouth and catfish bites are still good right now.
Around Spring Creek and Cow Creek, the fishing is good. Anglers are fishing in depths of 25-30 feet of water and using spinners with crawlers. The salmon bite is pretty fair in 60-80 feet of water using herring or squid.
Lake Sharpe
Around Pierre and Fort Pierre the fishing is good. Depths are 10-20 feet of water, with some fish in deeper water at 20-30 feet. Anglers are primarily using bouncers with spinners and crawlers.
Lake Francis Case
Around Chamberlain the fishing is good. Anglers are using jigs and crawlers or bouncers and crawlers and fishing in 20-30 feet of water.
On Francis Case in the Platte area, the fishing is good. Anglers are fishing in 15-30 feet of water and using bouncers with spinners and crawlers.
In the Lake Andes, Wagner, Pickstown areas, the fishing is pretty fair. Anglers are fishing in 30-35 feet of water using bouncers with spinners and crawlers, with some minnows being used. Some sorting is necessary. Below the dam, the fishing is good in the fast water.
At Yankton fishing is good. Anglers are fishing in depths of 5-20 feet of water and using bouncers with spinners and crawlers. Some anglers are using jigs or Lindy rigs with crawlers and having success.
Remember, this report is a snapshot in time and changes can occur quickly. We suggest you call one of our members listed above – they can be very helpful with what is happening along the river. That way you’ll be assured of a great trip!
Questions about boat ramp access? Check the SD Game, Fish & Parks interactive map. You’ll have to zoom in to the ramp you want to look at, and the information is regularly updated. It’s a great resource!
Help slow the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species! Check out the Game, Fish & Parks website for detailed info on the regulations. They are very specific so you’ll want to be sure you’ve read the regulations. If you love to fish the Missouri River in South Dakota, please do your part to keep the reservoirs free of aquatic invasive species.
