The 21st-century rancher has never been faced with a more complex world. Historically ranchers would focus on livestock and rangeland productivity, along with climate changes that may occur. However, other variables such as infrastructure, costs, labor, culture, social pressure, politics, wildlife, precision technology and information availability are all factors that can affect ranching operations.
Certain buzzwords like “regenerative” appear in our newspapers, televisions and social media, but what does this really mean for ranching? Regenerative agriculture applies a holistic systems approach that mimics natural biological and environmental processes — management actions enhance and “regenerate” the environment instead of depleting or simply maintaining it.
It is crucial that ranchers determine what information is scientifically correct and what methods are feasible to implement on their operations. Despite many alternative methods like take half, leave half, adaptive multi-paddock grazing (AMP) or management intensive grazing (MIG), rangeland management principles are limited, never-changing and withstand the test of time. Thus, ranchers should rely on the basic range management principles as a sorting grid for what methods will be effective for their operation.
South Dakota State University Extension Range Field Specialist Jessalyn Bachler, along with others from the range team at SDSU, coined five range management principles for ranchers and land managers to utilize when making grazing decisions including adaptive management, a grazing plan, ecosystem biodiversity, residual forage and climate ready.
Always be ready to implement adaptive management on your operation to adjust to environmental and industry changes. Create a rotational grazing plan to follow to serve as a guide for the grazing season. Promote ecosystem biodiversity by working with nature, not against it. Leave enough residual forage on top of the soil to keep the system functioning properly. Have a climate ready plan in place for the “what if” situations such as drought, wildfire, flood, or other natural disasters.
Using these five range management principles as a reliable guide can be taken one step further by viewing them with Systems Thinking developed by Dr. Jay Forrester — a native rancher from Nebraska, MIT professor, and WWII veteran. Systems Thinking allows managers to solve complex problems by accounting for the relationships between key factors in a system to improve the entire system.
Systems Thinking application helps managers identify any unintended consequences, enhances thinking about effective strategies, aids in short-and long-term planning, and helps to identify high-leverage strategies. Using Systems Thinking when applying the five rangeland management principles to your operation will ensure longevity and success for grazing management, check the SDSU Rangeland Extension website for updates.
The causal map shows reinforcing — building — and balancing — goal seeking — loops. Notice that climate does not have any feedback, since our management cannot impact climate. However, we can manage the major components of our system to respond, as well as possible, to climatic variation.
In rangeland management we must ask how the parts connect to improve the whole, avoiding quick fixes and identifying high-leverage solutions.
Hector Menendez is a livestock grazing specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.