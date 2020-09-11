During September 11, the anniversary date in remembrance of the 9-11 attacks in 2001, 35 flags wave in the breeze from atop the Pierre/Fort Pierre bridge spanning the east side and west side of South Dakota.
The 17 South Dakota state flags and 18 United States flags were posted alternatively, with a U.S. flag at each end of the bridge. On this particular occasion, the sky was overcast, and a gentle but constant breeze kept the flags moving for better display to motorists and pedestrians.
The Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club displays the U.S. and S.D. flags across the Missouri River Bridge between Fort Pierre and Pierre in observance of patriotic holidays, including Patriot Day (9-11-2020). For this particular observance, First National Bank is sponsoring the display.
Starting in 2006, the Club has posted flags across the Highway U.S. 14 bridge for various holidays and other special occasions. If someone, a business, or an organization would like to sponsor a future flag display on the bridge, contact a member of the Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club. The Club meets Mondays at noon at Perkins in Fort Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.