Floyds Truck Center in Fort Pierre starting new Kubota dealership

A Kubota dealership will be the newest addition to Floyd’s Truck Center in Fort Pierre. The starting inventory from the shortline equipment company will be arriving in September, according to Mark Feller, with Floyd’s corporation in Scottsbluff, Neb.
The Floyd’s Kubota dealership will open by the end of September, and revive a former market presence with the popular short line equipment brand in central South Dakota, according to Brad Blow, general manager.
“For that orange equipment to be back in Fort Pierre is long overdue,” said Blow. “We’re glad to be a part of its revival here and plan to use the strength and expertise of our current Floyd’s business to expand and serve the needs of our homeowners, construction and agriculture markets.”
“It’s amazing for the current market in this kind of equipment. The lot will have a bunch of equipment in it. The Fort Pierre plan is to really cater to the agriculture side. There are plans for a grand opening or open house sometime next Spring,” said Feller.
Floyd’s Truck Center corporate management plans to use current space and expand the existing truck shop facility at U.S. Highway 14 and South Waldron Street. The new Kubota location will feature equipment selections for construction and medium-duty agriculture, and have certified parts and repair services at the current truck center location.
The Floyd’s Truck Center companies were founded in 1948 by Floyd Gillam in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The company currently operates nine Freightliner and Western Star, heavy truck dealerships in Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota and Montana. The company employs over 250 people.
For information on immediate openings in sales, repair technicians, assembly tech's and parts specialists, apply on the Career section of their website www.floydskubota.com. The Fort Pierre location’s phone number is 223-3100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.