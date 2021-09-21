I stumbled across my first dehydrator at a Liquidation Sale. There it was in all its glory, beckoning to me, saying “I will make it simple and easy to feed your family garden produce all year long.”
I was so excited that I bought a second, bigger dehydrator shortly after and later added a third! I now had three amazing, top-of-the-line models at my disposal and just one problem — I had never dried anything in my life, and I had absolutely no idea what I was doing.
I went home and filled my new dehydrators with vegetables like the dehydrating diva I wanted to become, but it turns out anyone can chop veggies and put them on trays. The tricky part is knowing what to do with the food after it’s been dried. By fall I had shelves full of beautifully dehydrated vegetables, but I had no idea how to use all this food in meals my family would actually eat.
The months wore on and those dehydrated goods sat on my shelf, untouched, mocking me every time I passed. Eventually, I pushed them to the back of the cupboard, banished the dehydrators to the attic, and declared my dehydrating days a complete failure.
With the current canning lid shortage, I decided to pull my dehydrators out of retirement and give them a second chance.
These days, my rule is to first have a plan for how I will actually use the food once it’s been dried. This rule has been a game-changer for me!
If you are interested in canning but struggling with the current canning lid shortage, I encourage you to invest in a dehydrator and begin using dehydrated food in your meals.
Here is a list of my favorite things to do with dehydrated food:
Use dried herbs to make customized seasoning mixes. Create your own signature blend or make home-dried dip seasonings.
Fruit and vegetable leathers are quick and easy to make in a home food dehydrator and make a healthy sweet or savory snack.
Make your own veggie chips. Sprinkle tomatoes, green peppers, okra, carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, or many others with salt or your own favorite seasoning, then dry it to make a flavor-packed snack. Try one vegetable at a time, or mix them all together! The sky’s the limit.
Grind up dehydrated vegetables to make vegetable powders that will enhance the flavor and nutrition of your favorite cooked foods. Try adding your powder to soups, breads or pizza dough to add a boost of flavor and nutrition.
Replace traditional croutons with cherry tomato croutons. Slice each cherry tomato in half, sprinkle a little salt on them, dry them with the cut side facing up, and they become a delicious taste of summer in any salad.
Dried Greens — kale, spinach, turnip greens, mustard greens, swiss chard, etc. — can be dried, then turned into flakes or powder and added to soups, casseroles, pasta, scrambled eggs or tofu, omelets, even smoothies! It’s a quick and easy way to get extra greens in your diet.
Dried fruit can quickly dress up granola, oatmeal or porridges made from other grains — quinoa, dried millet, cornmeal, etc. They’re also delicious added to a favorite pancake or waffle mix or added to a favorite cookie or muffin recipe.
These are a few ideas to get you started, but in no way is it an exhaustive list. Families have been drying foods for thousands of years. It’s an easy and safe way to preserve food and there are unlimited ways to eat the food you dry. Be creative and have fun with it! For information on dehydrating, visit: https://extension.sdstate.edu/tags/dehydrating-food.
Alina Joy DuBois is a master food preserver volunteer at the South Dakota State University Extension.
