Forages are a very important part of the South Dakota livestock and cropping industries. Often, producers have difficulties finding enough forage for their herd or locating a fellow producer to buy, sell or rent forages and grazing acres too.
South Dakota now has two widely-recognized, free resources to aid in these connections.
Grazing exchange
The South Dakota Grazing Exchange is a new resource available to connect crop and livestock producers while improving soil health. The South Dakota Soil Health Coalition created this tool as a way to return livestock to the landscape.
Livestock integration plays a very important role in the five principles of soil health. Grazing reduces nutrient export from our crop and hay fields and recycles nutrients while aiding in weed suppression. As the use of cover crops in cropping systems grows in South Dakota, and cattle producers continue to seek additional perennial and annual forages, the South Dakota Grazing Exchange serves as a connection tool for both forage and cattle producers.
The Grazing Exchange is a free, easy-to-use online map that offers a platform for producers throughout the state and region to connect, with information categorized based on forage and livestock grazing opportunities. This website provides forage growers free advertising of available grazing acres and details associated with the land parcel(s).
Livestock growers alike, have the opportunity to post details regarding animals they are willing to re-locate for grazing. For more details and instructions on utilizing this new tool, visit the “How-To Get Started” page or the South Dakota Grazing Exchange website.
Feed, forage finder
The SDSU Extension Feed & Forage Finder Facebook group is a free tool for members to share resources and information about feed and forages a producer has available for sale, or they are seeking to purchase.
Postings of hay, silage, pasture, custom feeding or care, and commodity feeds are welcome. Agreements, arrangements, dealings, sales and related transactions that occur as a result of communication on this page are the sole responsibility of the individuals and businesses involved.
To join the group, visit the page and request to join. Once accepted you can start posting or browsing at your convenience. South Dakota State University and SDSU Extension hold no responsibility for such agreements. All users agree to waive rights and hold the State of South Dakota and its employees harmless for any use of this product. For more information, visit the “About” page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.