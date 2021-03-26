The Hillsview Golf Course is back in action, and golfers are ready to hit the fairways after a long winter.
As of early Friday afternoon, Hillsview's course was booked solid on Saturday from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. And Hillsview expected more reservations to roll in as word the course was opening Saturday continued to spread.
The driving range opened on Friday, and Pierre residents Rob Wylie and Jacob Fuerst didn't waste any time shaking the dust off their clubs.
Wylie said he was happy to get back on the course after a cold January and February. It was a windy afternoon on the driving range's first day of the season. But Wylie said it wasn't too bad as long as it stayed at his back and didn't blow into his face.
Fuerst said he was excited to get back out as well. He said it was time to break the rust after the winter season. Fuerst has a tee time set for Saturday's course opening after a friend called in the reservation on Tuesday.
He said they got ready to play as soon as they first heard people could tee off again.
