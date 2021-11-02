Does your newly constructed home have some unexpected roommates? They might be foreign grain beetles.
As new homes are constructed across South Dakota, we continually receive questions about small, brown insects showing up in bathrooms and basements. These insects are the foreign grain beetle. Their name implies that they are a pest of grain, but they actually feed on mold and fungi which are usually associated with stored grain but can also be present on lumber.
The foreign grain beetle samples we receive almost exclusively come from newly constructed homes rather than grain bins.
Foreign grain beetles look very similar to other common stored grain pests — elongate and reddish-brown — but they are about half the size at barely an eighth-inch long. Unfortunately, their most distinguishing characteristic, knobs on the front corners of their thorax, are only visible under magnification. Since they are small, they are sometimes confused with fruit flies, except foreign grain beetles have a crunchy exterior.
The good news is that these beetle populations tend to disappear on their own. They can also be effectively managed by reducing humidity in the home. The adults that emerge from wall voids and other spaces inside new construction are generally unsuccessful at beginning another generation indoors. These adults will often die out on their own in a few weeks. Please note that foreign grain beetles are not a health threat to humans or pets, and they do not bite.
They can be managed like many of our other fall invaders by vacuuming or sweeping up the adults and disposing of them. Because they need a relatively high humidity level — more than 65 percent humidity — to survive, running exhaust fans in bathrooms and dehumidifiers in basements or other damp spaces is an effective way to manage them. As the air dries, the adult beetles will die and can be easily cleaned up. Foreign grain beetles can be a nuisance, but no insecticide application is necessary.
If you have an infestation of foreign grain beetles in an older home, it may be due to high humidity or spilled grain or food in the home. It’s important not only for foreign grain beetles but also stored insect pests to always clean up any spills and keep stored foods — (grains, nuts, pasta and dog food — in airtight containers.
Amanda Bachmann is a pesticide education and urban entomology field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.