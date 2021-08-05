Forgiveness. It’s a heaven-sent word that is often difficult, near impossible, to apply on earth.
We read about the forgiving nature of God and how He gave his one and only Son, Jesus Christ, to die in our place so that we may obtain divine forgiveness. Then we read how we are to forgive others; those who have sinned against us or in modern-day terminology those who have wronged us in any way.
We are to forgive the thief; the one who either stole our possessions or our position. We are to forgive parents, children, neighbors and friends and yes, we’re even to forgive our enemies.
To be honest we hear the command to forgive and often let it go in one ear and out the other. Oh, we think about it and I often suppose we intellectually forgive the ones who have hurt us the most, but deep down in our hearts we wonder if this act of forgiveness is enough — in the heart of God.
Forgiveness is impossible — except in Jesus Christ. I’m not saying that only Christ can forgive, I’m saying that as the Spirit of God abides in us only then can we begin to forgive like Jesus.
So, let’s say we’ve struggled our way through this forgiveness issue and have seemingly won the victory and, though we remember the offense, we truly believe we have forgiven the offender. Well done! We have mastered the command to forgive others.
But what about forgiving yourself? Ah, now that’s a different kettle of fish altogether, isn’t it? Most often, the hardest one to forgive, is ourselves. How many times have I gone to the Lord, reminding Him of past sins He has long ago forgiven? The devil has ages-long experience in dishing out guilt, even for past, forgiven sins, and he knows that each time we go back to the Lord for sins already forgiven it’s like a slap in the face to God.
He has forgiven and we simply don’t trust His forgiveness — for us. After you have repented and after He has forgiven, then it’s time we ask God to help us forgive ourselves. Once again, that’s only possible in Jesus Christ — but it is possible. It’s been said that “The starting point of forgiving ourselves is to (personally) experience God’s forgiveness.”
Robert Bogart is a retired pastor from Capitol Heights Baptist Church in Pierre who now lives in Palatka, Florida.
