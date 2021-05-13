Exodus 1:6, 8. "In time, Joseph and all of his brothers died, ending that entire generation. Eventually, a new king came to power in Egypt who knew nothing about Joseph or what he had done."
Isn’t that the way? Generations come and go, and except for the keeper of the family tree, precious names fall into the forgotten pool.
For instance, while looking at the Bogart family album, which my sister so painstakingly put together, it reveals the names of people long gone. One name is that of my Great Grandfather, Joseph L. Bogart. Little is known about him. He was either a brakeman or a fireman for the railroad. His foot was either cut off or injured in an accident and when gangrene set in his leg was amputated at the knee. Eventually, he died in Lexington, Kentucky. The ancestry chart shows no date of birth or death for Joseph, but his demise was sometime after the Civil War.
The Bible, in the book of Genesis and Exodus, speaks of another Joseph, a more well-known Joseph but one who was also forgotten. What a life Joseph, the son of Israel, must have had. Raised in privilege, betrayed by jealous brothers, sold as a slave, cast into prison and there he was, for a season, all but forgotten.
Yet in the end he rose to become the second highest official in the land of Egypt; second only unto Pharaoh. Reunited with his father and brothers and eventually, as all of us, he died — only to be forgotten once again by subsequent Pharaohs. Yet because God chose to preserve this amazing record we, this day, can still remember Joseph. Otherwise, he would be just one more person who was born and who died and what happened in between would no longer be relevant.
People, families and generations come and go, and, although your appointed ancestry keeper may have a few empty spaces, be well assured that heaven contains the complete record. In fact, in your mother’s womb, the Creator knew you. You were important to him then and you are most definitely important to him now. It’s good to know we are never forgotten by the most important one of all — God.
Bogart is a former pastor at Capitol Heights Baptist Church in Pierre, who retired in Palatka, Florida.
