The city of Fort Pierre was notified today that a permanent repair to the Mni Wiconi main pipeline is scheduled for Monday. The water will be shut off and we will be using from our storage water supply. The city of Fort Pierre is placing a water restriction for all system users effective 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20 until further notice, hoping the pipeline will be back in service by Monday evening.
We are asking our customers to limit water usage during this time and we will put out another notification when the restriction is lifted. No lawn watering is permitted until the restriction is lifted.
If you have any questions, please call the City Office at 223-7690. We appreciate your assistance and understanding.
