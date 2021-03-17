There are four open seats on the Fort Pierre City Council with a municipal election set for Tuesday, April 13.
Three of the council’s six seats would normally be up for election this year. City councilman Mike Weisgram previously relinquished his ward three seat in order to be a state representative for District 24. Randy Seiler was appointed by Mayor Gloria Hansen to complete the year. Seiler must officially run to continue in that seat for the next year, and he is being challenged by Rick Cronin.
Also in ward three, incumbent Todd Bernhard is running unopposed for his two-year seat.
In ward one, incumbent Greg Kenzy is being challenged by Brady Gaer.
Callie Iversen is running unopposed for the two-year term in ward two. She will take over the council seat currently held by Bob Ricketts, who decided to not run again.
Voter registration for the upcoming Fort Pierre municipal election closes at 5 p.m. March 29.
In the city of Fort Pierre, there are three wards, with two representatives for each ward. Each council member’s term is for two years. Geographically, ward one covers the southern one-sixth the city. Ward two is approximately the middle two-sixths of the city. And ward three is the approximately northern half of the city.
The Capital Journal is conducting a Q&A with the candidates. Below are ward one candidates Kenzy (incumbent first) and Gaer. Look for the rest of the candidates in upcoming reports.
Why are you running for any office?
“I am running because I wish to stay active in the Fort Pierre community and make it a better place to raise a family and enjoy all that this area has to offer,” Greg Kenzy said.
“I am running for public office to get involved and be a part of making a difference in the community,” Brady Gaer said.
Why are you running for this public office?
“I see the need for more infrastructure work in the city. We are currently in the process of updating the sewer lagoons to meet EPA and SD DENR regulations. There are streets in ward 1 that have been seriously neglected, and needs to be addressed,” Kenzy said.
“I am running for city council to represent the community that I grew up in. I continue to raise my family here in Fort Pierre and I want to be a fresh voice and fresh set of eyes to keep the community thriving,” Gaer said.
What experience do you have that makes you a good candidate?
“I am a lifelong Fort Pierre resident, Stanley County High School graduate, married and raised a family in Fort Pierre, I have been a member of the Fort Pierre Fire Department for 45 years, I am a property and business owner,” Kenzy said.
“I don’t have any experience in public offices, but what I do have is common sense and the ability to work together with others. I would be a council member who is committed to working as a team for the people of Fort Pierre,” Gaer said.
What talents do you bring to the table?
“I have 47 years’ experience in the construction industry doing excavating, grading and graveling, sewer and water, storm sewer, curb and gutter, boat ramps, fish cleaning and trailer dump stations. Projects require planning in advance for materials and equipment so projects can be completed on time and within budget. I will be able to use these experiences to help with city projects,” Kenzy said.
“I am a team player who seeks to listen to everyone’s thoughts and opinions. I would then use them to help make decisions that will keep Fort Pierre moving forward. It is important to keep the community safe and clean so people can live here and raise their families. I will support the efforts of the city that will continue to build the best for the future,” Gaer said.
What do you believe are the most important or controversial future policies of the city?
“A new water source as the city has a limited water allotment with the Mini Wiconi Water Line. The most important policies would impact the affordability of Fort Pierre residents to live here, Kenzy said.
“I don’t have a specific agenda, I just want to help keep Fort Pierre a good place to live. I hope to encourage more people to get involved in the future of our community,” Gaer said.
What city current or future policies will you support?
“I am in favor of doing more crack sealing and chip sealing as this will extend the life of the streets. There are a number of streets that need to be completely reconstructed,” Kenzy said.
“As I get more involved with the policies of the city, I will be able to listen to the residents and work with other council members to determine what is best for Fort Pierre,” Gaer said.
What city current or future policies will you oppose?
“I would be opposed to expanding our parks or recreation areas, as the monies come out of general funds and this is the funding source for the streets. It has been an eye-opening experience in city governing. I hope you will give me the opportunity to represent ward 1 for two more years. Thank you,” Kenzy said.
“As I said, I don’t have a specific agenda. If I were to get elected, it would be an honor to represent Ward 1 and the entire City of Fort Pierre,” Gaer said.
