The Fort Pierre Community Garden has received a $5,000 South Dakota Fund grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation.
“The raised beds have had an added benefit of encouraging different generations to enjoy time outdoors while gardening together,” said Ginger Niemann, SDCF senior program officer. “It is accessible to anybody who would want a gardening bed. The 4-foot by 36-foot beds are made of 18-gauge galvanized and corrugated steel: I really don’t see any maintenance at all. They rent for $60 per bed per year, and they do have a waiting list. The garden allows people to get outside, and how enjoyable it must be to grow your own food. You should see the growing plants already this season; they are absolutely beautiful.”
The garden features 24 raised beds, which provide handicapped accessibility. Bed rental comes with water and lighting. Improvements in 2019 included a chain link fence, three fruit trees and wood-chip ground cover. This spring, a handicap-accessible picnic table with an umbrella was added to the garden.
There are three beds that are not rented. One bed is reserved for the Stanley County GOLD program (Greater Opportunities for Learning and Development before/after school program) to teach area youth to garden. Two beds are reserved to grow produce to supplement the Senior Nutrition Program, which offers noon meals to Pierre and Fort Pierre seniors.
“The Community Garden is a prime example of what happens when a community collaborates”, said Gloria Hanson, mayor of Fort Pierre. “I can’t think of any organization or individual who declined to help in some way. Major sponsors, such as the South Dakota Community Foundation, made the project possible. The city of Fort Pierre was able to convert a blighted, non-productive property into an attractive, green oasis that promotes healthy living for all our residents.”
The garden project was launched in 2018, after a meeting of the “Healthy Hometown” initiative, with technical assistance from Wellmark. It is located on a vacant lot owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, purchased for flood mitigation (special usage authorization granted).
This project exists through collaboration with many partners including AARP’s Community Challenge Grant program, the Healthy Hometown Community Award, the Pierre/Fort Pierre Community Foundation, Fort Pierre Development Corporation, City of Fort Pierre and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, along with various local sponsors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.