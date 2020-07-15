Fort Pierre’s Downtown Farmers Markets have been redesigned and renamed to more accurately describe the events. They are now Fort Pierre Summer Nights.
Still featuring a few vendors with typical farmers market fare, they now also include other types of vendors. They will be themed, feature a fundraiser meal, live music if possible, and kids’ activities, all still on Deadwood Avenue. This year, there are just three scheduled; the Thursdays of August 6, 13, and 20, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
“We are moving forward with Fort Pierre Summer Nights and are hoping you will offer some kids’ activities, live music, set up your wares as a vendor, or offer some other fun activity,” said Lindy Gereats of Maxwell Strategies through email. The themes are: Aug. 6 - Road to the River, Aug. 13 - Healthy Hometown, and Aug. 20 - Safety Night.
For Healthy Hometown, plans so far include a fundraiser meal by Paws Animal Rescue, and the Pedal Pull kid’s competition. The committee is working on other possibilities like tours of the community garden, presence of Master Gardeners to give advice and answers on yard and garden issues, and promoting sale/sponsorship of the buffalo bike racks, with two new ones on display. Other activities are still being discussed.
The South Dakota 4H Finals Rodeo is August 13-16 during Trader Days. Trader Days - Aug. 14-15 is primarily outdoors in Lilly Park. Vendors have been contacted. Phil Baker will perform two shows on Saturday, and other music is being sought.
The Verendrye Museum’s fundraiser, Backyard Barbecue, is also Saturday, Aug. 15, at Fischer’s Lilly Park picnic shelter. There will be a noon Calcutta. Sampling of all participant entries and people’s choice award voting is from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. At 5:00 p.m., a brisket dinner with beans, chips and water will be available. Adult beverages will be on site for sale. Some seating is available, but lawn chairs are recommended. At least 30 teams are being sought to enter the barbecue competition - bBrisket needs to be picked up at Fort Pierre Depot Museum starting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and all cooking must be done on site at Fischer’s Lilly Park.
