Amid very high temperatures and dry conditions, Fort Pierre officials are imposing water usage restrictions.
This will be effective as of 5 p.m. Thursday, August 27, until further notice.
There will be no lawn watering allowed until this restriction is lifted.
It is hoped that a leak in the system will be fixed by Saturday, August 29.
The Bureau of Reclamation and Mni Wiconi is repairing a water leak in their trunk line that serves the city of Fort Pierre and other communities.
The water will be shut off and Fort Pierre will be using water from its storage water supply. This restriction is put in place to minimize issues with supply during this time, including fire protection.
Fort Pierre are asking their customers to limit unnecessary water usage during this time. The public will be again notified when the restriction is lifted.
City leaders thank members of the community for their cooperation in this effort. For more information, call the Fort Pierre City Office at 605-223-7690.
