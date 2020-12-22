James Cadwell, 39, was indicted on Nov. 10 by a federal grand jury on allegations of sexual exploitation of a child; distribution of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors; and possession of child pornography.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Cadwell appeared on Dec. 9 and pled not guilty.
If convicted, the maximum penalty is a mandatory minimum of 15 years up to 30 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 5 years up to life of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The Indictment alleges that on Oct. 26, Cadwell produced, distributed, and possessed child pornography. The charges are merely accusations and he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Cadwell was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.
