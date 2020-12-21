The University of Nebraska - Lincoln conferred 1,404 degrees to 1,382 graduates during a virtual graduation celebration Dec. 19. The celebration can be viewed at https://commencement.unl.edu. Diplomas will be mailed to graduates, who are able to download and share their digital diplomas. All 2020 graduates may participate in a future commencement ceremony.

Among the graduates were:

  • Avery Robert Allison, Fort Pierre, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.

  • Garrett Vizcarra, Fort Pierre, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with distinction.

