The city of Fort Pierre has a chip seal contractor working on the streets during the week of July 6.
To the extent possible, the individual streets and parking lots impacted will be posted the night before work is to be done on them.
“We ask that residents remove all objects - vehicles, campers, boats, trailers, garbage containers, etc. - from these areas so the contractor can complete the project,” said Kelly Tibbs with the city of Fort Pierre. “The areas included in the project are listed below and will be posted to our website and facebook. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.”
Included in the project are the streets or parking lots of:
- Fort Chouteau Rd
- Pheba Ave
- Dakota Ave
- N Waldron St
- Tiree Dr
- Intersection of Jura Ave & Tiree Dr
- Beach Drive
- S end of Laramie Trail
- Lindsey Trail
- Hustan Ave
- 8 th Ave cul-de-sac
- 5 th Ave Boat Ramp Parking Lot
- Deadwood St
- Rose Lane
- Bad River Boat Ramp Parking Lot
- Main Ave to 5 th St
- 200-400 Blocks of 1 st Ave
- 100 Block N 3 rd St
- 100 Block N 4 th St
- 200 Block S 5 th St
- Ash Ave
- Lilly Park Campground
- E Cedar Ave
- 100 Block W Park Ave
- 400 Block S 4 th St
- 400 Block W Cedar Ave
