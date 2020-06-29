Fourth of July activities in Fort Pierre begin with the annual ‘4 on the 4th’ Road Race in downtown Fort Pierre, beginning at 8 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, registration is online only, with details available on the ‘4 on the 4th’ Facebook page.
“We welcome you to join us in honoring our nation’s birthday,” said Gloria Hanson, mayor of Fort Pierre. “We strongly encourage appropriate social distancing. Please wear a face mask, (especially) if you can’t distance yourself from your neighbor. We ask that you follow the timeframes for firework discharge. And please, clean up after yourselves. There are extra trash receptacles located in public areas for your convenience. Happy 4th of July.”
The big parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday. A new feature this year is the parade will be livestreamed on the DRG website. Log in to drgnews.com and check the homepage. This is being made possible by the Street Masters Car Club 2020 Dam Run and the Road to the River event being planned for August 7-8 in Pierre/Fort Pierre. Saturday night’s rodeo will start at 7 p.m., with the traditional fireworks display beginning after the rodeo, approximately 10 p.m.
Fireworks are on sale - and may be discharged - June 29 through July 5. Legal times for discharge end at 10:30 p.m. June 29 through July 2 and on July 5. The allowable time is expanded on July 3 & 4 to midnight. Bottle rockets (shorter than 14 inches and a rocket motor less than 2.5 inches) are illegal to sell or discharge, and sky lanterns are prohibited.
Continuing Fort Pierre’s tradition of honoring its long-time residents, Don Sandal has been selected as the honorary Parade Marshal.
Parade entrants should register in advance by noon on Thursday, July 2. The entry form is on the Fort Pierre website, www.fortpierre.com. Staging and line-up is in its traditional location between Highway 83 and Salebarn Road, scheduled for 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. Awards are in the categories of: Most Patriotic, Best Horse Drawn, Most Humorous; Best South Dakota Pride; Best Fort Pierre Pride, and Best Antique Vehicle. To be considered for an award, entries must be in line by 9:30. If you have multiple entries that you would like to have grouped together in the parade, they should show up at the same time. No water cannons or large water guns are allowed on the floats. The parade will follow its usual route on Highway 83 from Stanley Road to Deadwood Avenue, and end at the intersection of Main and Hwy 83. For more information, call the city at 223-7690. Offices are closed on Friday, July 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.