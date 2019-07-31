According to Callie Iversen, event coordinator and board member of Fort the Pierre Tourism and Promotion Council, the town's Trader Days is growing every year.
Trader Days takes place Friday through Sunday, August 16-18, in Fort Pierre’s Fischers Lilly Park, the Expo Center/baseball field, and the Stanley County Fairgrounds.
“In 2017, Fort Pierre celebrated its bicentennial," she said. "We had so much fun with that celebration that we have done a town festival every year since."
"While only three years old, Fort Pierre Trader Days seems to grow exponentially every year," Iverson continued. "Some of the events that are now a part of Trader Days used to be standalone events. It is great that they have all come together to make for one busy and fun-filled weekend. There will be plenty of entertainment for people of all ages. We know how to have a good time in Fort Pierre, and this year will be no different. We hope to see you there.”
“Callie and her team have done a great job of putting together a calendar jam-packed with events for every age and interest,” said Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson. “If it isn’t obvious, the name ‘Trader Days’ is a tribute to Fort Pierre’s origins as a meeting and trading place long before it was occupied by European explorers and traders. And of course, our name comes from the first European trading post, built and operated by Pierre Chouteau, Jr. in 1817.”
“The pictures show the vendor show in Lilly Park; this year it will be in the Expo building. I clearly need to take more pictures this year,” Iverson said.
This year there are already at least 40 venders registered. Last year’s attendance was difficult to estimate, “since it was outside last year, but the Sunset Paddleboat Wine cruises were full, and the 4H Rodeo had over 300 competitors.
One of the many new events, the tug of war, is open to the public. Families, groups, and organizations with ‘friendly grudge matches’ are encouraged to participate. The Quik Draw, coordinated by Shane Clarembeau of Shane’s Pharmacy, promises to be a big hit.
“If you have an opportunity, take a helicopter ride with Bob over the area. There is nothing like an aerial view to get the big picture of Pierre and Fort Pierre,” said Hanson.
Vendors are still being accepted for the Vendor Art & Craft Show, but the park is full as far as activities. More detailed information on each event listed on the schedule of activities poster can be seen on their individual Facebook sites. For more information, the public is directed to tourismfp@gmail.com.
The Right Turn is sponsoring one of the free entertainments, Phil Baker and the Red Guitar, for an 11 a.m. Saturday children's concert at Fischer Lilly Park. After the concert, The Right Turn holds an obstacle course and other children's activities from noon to 2 p.m. “This is our first time sponsoring this event and we are so excited to offer a family-friendly activity in our community,” said Nancy Schlichenmayer, early childhood specialist with The Right Turn.
Come join in the Fort Pierre Trader Days, with booths, entertainment, 4-H Rodeo, barbecue competitions, five-kilometer fun run, turkey bowling tournament, plenty of food, and more, from 1 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Sunday.
