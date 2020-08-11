Fort Pierre Tourism invites you to join them for Fort Pierre Trader Days, Aug. 14-16 in Fischers Lilly Park.
The weekend kicks off at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon with craft vendors, a caricature artist, huge inflatable dart board, and The Snack Shack and Dakota Cuban food trucks. Live music from The Hidden Timber Band begins at 6 p.m.
In addition to the activities and food trucks kicking off on Friday night, Saturday morning includes a Make & Take Succulent Planter booth with East Pierre Landscape & Garden Center, Paint Your Own Suncatcher with Capital Area United Way, and finger painting with Capital City Campus. Sign up for the Cornhole Tournament at 10 a.m. because bags fly at 11 a.m. The Right Turn is sponsoring two Phil Baker performances, one at 11 a.m and the other at 1 p.m. The backyard BBQ competition begins at noon, voting starts at 3:30 p.m., and the brisket dinner will be at 5 p.m. The Legion Beer Tent will have you covered on the beverage front as you get ready to jam to live music all night long, beginning with the Homestretch Band at 6 p.m. and ZZ3 at 8:30 p.m.
The fun continues into Sunday with Morning Slow Flow with 2D Yoga at 8 a.m. Craft vendors and the caricature artist also open at 8am. East Pierre Landscape will be back at 9 a.m. with their succulent booth. Join New Life Assembly at 11 a.m. for Church in the Park, try your luck at the inflatable dart board, and wrap up with some live music by the Dirty Boot Band from 12:30-2 p.m.
To help keep social distanced, picnic tables will not be set up this year. Be sure to bring lawn chairs or blankets, so you can relax and take everything in.
For a full list of activities and times, visit FortPierreTourism.com.
Parking is available in the public parking lot behind The Spur, street parking on Deadwood Street, and the Stanley County Auditorium parking lot. Use the lovely walking bridge to join the event in Lilly Park.
This event would not be possible without the support of these sponsors: Beck Motors, Capital Area Refuse, Chase Auto, Dakota Prairie Bank, First Dakota National Bank, First National Bank, Fort Pierre Livestock, Maxwell Strategies, Mike & Judy Weisgram, Mortenson Law Office, Take Charge Bookkeeping, The Right Turn, and Wegner Auto.
If you are interested in selling your wares, setting up an information booth, offering a kids activity, or just want more information about Fort Pierre Trader Days, call 605-412-8549 or email Arielle.McRoberts@maxwellstrat.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.