The city of Fort Pierre has been notified that a permanent repair to the Mni Wiconi main pipeline is scheduled for Monday, September 21.
The water will be shut off and the city will be using from its storage water supply. The city of Fort Pierre is placing a water restriction for all system users effective 6 p.m., Sunday, September 20, until further notice, hoping the pipeline will be back in service by Monday evening.
The city is asking its customers to limit water usage during this time. Another notification will be put out when the restriction is lifted. NO LAWN WATERING until the restriction is lifted.
