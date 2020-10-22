A Rapid City woman has been identified as the person who died Sunday afternoon, Oct. 18, in a one-vehicle crash one-half mile east of Rowena in Minnehaha County.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, at approximately 2 p.m., a 2001 Ford Explorer was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 42, near the intersection with 483rd Avenue, when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.
Autumn Dimit, the 33-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two passengers - 26-year-old Tia Laroche of Fort Pierre and 34-year-old Zachary Ziegler of Fort Thompson - were thrown from the vehicle and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital.
None of the three occupants were wearing seat belts.
South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.
