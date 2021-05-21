The South Dakota Foundation for Medical Care and the state’s Department of Health are teaming up to launch the CDC initiative to find and survey frontline emergency and healthcare workers to develop future training programs.
The CDC’s Project Firstline intends to stop the spread of infectious disease threats by providing those working in healthcare settings to understand infection control and implement protocols.
South Dakota’s Project Firstline Communications Director Charlotte Hofer said they are expanding survey participants to include firefighters, law enforcement, teachers, housekeepers, maintenance workers and more, in addition to nurses, EMTs and other medical workers.
“We know COVID won’t be the last threat,” she said. “From healthcare workers to first responders, we’re asking you to take this short survey. Your input is critical -- it will help us develop the best possible training to prevent the next pandemic.”
Hofer said the survey is a chance for any essential and healthcare workers to say what resources and training are needed.
Find the 10-minute survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SouthDakotaProjectFirstLine or on the Foundation’s website under the “Project Firstline” tab.
