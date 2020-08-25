Two grants from the state of South Dakota allow Face It Together to continue offering free coaching services.
With the continued support of the State Opioid funding, people affected by opioid addiction can receive peer coaching services at no cost. Additional funding was also made available through the COVID emergency services, which covers coaching for addiction to any substance. The State Opioid Response grant, managed by the Division of Behavioral Health, aims to increase access to prevention, treatment and recovery support for people across South Dakota affected by opioid use. This includes peer recovery support services, medication-assisted treatment, overdose reversal medications and training, and supporting care coordination services.
Face It Together is an addiction wellness nonprofit that has operated in Sioux Falls for more than 10 years. The organization first received opioid funding from the state in 2018 to expand peer recovery support services statewide.
“We’re excited to continue our work and reach even more rural communities throughout the state,” said Wendy White, chief executive officer Face It Together. The additional COVID funding covers peer coaching for a range of individuals, and emphasizes the need to help those employed in healthcare.
Face It Together’s confidential support can be accessed remotely by phone or secure video. IPads are available for members to borrow if needed. Any South Dakota resident who meets financial eligibility requirements can enroll in coaching at no cost to them. In the last year, more than 150 members have received coaching through the state grant.
For more information, visit wefaceittogether.org. All coaching remains remote, over the phone or via secure video, until further notice. For more information, contact Ally Krupinsky, Face It Together’s director of communications, at akrupinsky@wefaceittogether.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.