A free, six-part agriculture webinar series concludes July 30 with “Leadership During Uncertain Times,” starting at 2 p.m. CST. The episode features Don Norton & Olga Reuvekamp.

This agricultural webinar series is sponsored by the South Dakota Ag Foundation and Central Plains Dairy Foundation, in partnership with SDARL, Farm Credit Services of America, First Dakota National Bank, and Maxwell Strategies. 

This webinar series has been exciting, insightful, and fun. Our sessions have covered a wide range of agriculture, all geared to specifically help you and your agriculture lifestyle,” said Lindy Geraets, Maxwell Strategies in Fort Pierre.

Tags

Load comments