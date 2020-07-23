A free, six-part agriculture webinar series concludes July 30 with “Leadership During Uncertain Times,” starting at 2 p.m. CST. The episode features Don Norton & Olga Reuvekamp.
This agricultural webinar series is sponsored by the South Dakota Ag Foundation and Central Plains Dairy Foundation, in partnership with SDARL, Farm Credit Services of America, First Dakota National Bank, and Maxwell Strategies.
This webinar series has been exciting, insightful, and fun. Our sessions have covered a wide range of agriculture, all geared to specifically help you and your agriculture lifestyle,” said Lindy Geraets, Maxwell Strategies in Fort Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.