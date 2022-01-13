Senior Pastor Chance Sumner and the Community Bible Church will host a free course open to the public covering apologetics in defending one’s faith.
Topics include “The War Out There,” “Introduction to Worldview” and “Tactics.”
Sumner said that Christian followers should be prepared to provide their faith’s logical, rational basis.
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, apologetics is a systematic argumentative discourse in defense of something and a branch of theology devoted to defending the divine origin and authority of Christianity.
“The backstory to the event is cool, as well,” Sumner said.
Pierre resident Scott Granville has been a church member for some time and tells of that backstory for the free course — Bill Benesh’s last wishes. William “Bill” Benesh’s obituary stated books filled his home covering philosophy, art, Greeks and Romans, books by Milton and Dante, and books about books. He often doubted his salvation because he could not hold his faith like a page in a book.
“Bill was so integral to his faith in Christ,” Granville said. “He was a bit of an intellectual and had questions about Christ and the faith. Bill left his entire estate to CBC, to pay for scholarships to attend the Christian WorldView Conference. The closest is held in Colorado Springs.”
Granville said that the conference scholarships were approximately $1,200 per student, primarily for 16- through 25-year-olds, for those in upper high school throughout college.
“His desire to scholarship students and help pay for adults to attend conferences came from his personal experience of Summit Ministries answering his questions on the Bible, Jesus and the Christian faith,” Granville said. “The three-day course in Pierre is a condensed version, a sample of sorts. It will be time well spent.”
Teachers from the Summit Ministries organization will lead the “Powered by Summit” event at the church, starting on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. and continuing on Jan. 22. The church will present training examples as part of the sermons during Sunday services on Jan. 23.
Summit Ministries helps young adults think critically about the Christian faith to own what they believe and then live it with courage and conviction.
Summit Ministries director Tripp Almon grew up in a Christian home and then struggled with the tidal wave of cultural ideas that engulfed him when he went to college. He had to learn that Christianity can not only stand but soar in the marketplace of ideas.
