Sanford Health Pierre Clinic will host a free drive-thru flu vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to a release from Shawn Neisteadt - Sanford Health media relations, the Centers for Disease Control recommends annual flu vaccines for everyone over six months of age, but they are especially important for those with high risk of flu complications, including pregnant women, adults aged 65 and older, and young children.

When attending the drive-through event:

  • Wear a face mask.
  • Dress yourself and family members in short sleeved shirts.
  • Dress infants and toddlers in a diaper or shorts.
  • Stay in your vehicle. The Sanford Health Pierre Clinic team will bring paperwork out, and then administer the flu vaccine through your open car window and/or door.

To print and complete the flu vaccine paperwork prior to the event, visit sanfordhealth.org/classes-and-events and search flu. Select the Pierre event date to find the form.

Appointments or walk-in flu shots are also available at Sanford Health Pierre Clinic, Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 605-945-5560.

