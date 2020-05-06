The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks is offering free fishing and park entrance Sunday, May 10, to celebrate Mother’s Day.
“Now more than ever, families and moms need to be celebrated,” said Scott Simpson, director Parks Division. “We are encouraging families to go out and spend a special day at their local parks, lakes and fishing spots. These activities can be done while social distancing and are a great way to make memories, have fun, and get a little bit of normal back into our lives.”
The free fishing and parks entrance fee does not include camping fees. Families wanting to camp in a state park or recreation area can visit Campsd.com for campsite availability.
The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks administers 13 state parks, 43 recreation areas, four nature areas, two historic sites and one trail. These areas in or very near Hughes and Stanley counties include Farm Island Recreation Area, LaFramboise Island Nature Area, Oahe Downstream Recreation Area, Spring Creek Recreation Area, Cow Creek Recreation Area and Okobojo Point Recreation Area.
