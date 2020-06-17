The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department is offering free fishing and state park entrance on Sunday, June 21, in celebration of fathers everywhere.
“Spending time in our state parks, spending time fishing is a great way to show your dad how you feel about him,” said Scott Simpson, GF&P parks division director. “Summers can go by pretty quickly with activities, work and other commitments. This is just a small way for us to tell everyone to slow down, make some memories, and tell your dad thanks.”
While entrance fees for Sunday are waived, visitors wanting to camp will still have to pay applicable camping fees.
