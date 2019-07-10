New Life Church in Pierre invites you and your family to the church’s annual We Love Kids Party on Saturday, July 27.
This free event includes bounce houses, face painting, lunch, a photo booth, and fun giveaways. In addition to this, all kids kindergarten through fifth grade can pick up a free pair of shoes for the upcoming school year.
“Everything is completely free and open to the whole family. So join in on the fun on Saturday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Life Church,” said Jake Krahn, lead pastor New Life Church.
“Last year we gave away about 330 pairs of shoes, and I believe around 300 the year before. We started doing it in 2013, so this is our sixth time doing this party,” Krahn said. “All the shoes are brand new. They are donated from people in our church, mostly. We also get some donations from a few businesses. Our prize giveaways are gift certificates to local businesses.”
For more information, call 605-224-1592 or email info@newlifepierre.com.
