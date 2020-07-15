To help members of the community stay cool and have fun this summer, the city of Pierre’s Recreation Department is pairing up with the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department. Every Tuesday evening in July, the two departments are hosting neighborhood fire hydrant parties. All the parties start at 6 p.m. and are anticipated to run through 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
“I’m glad people are enjoying these activities,” said Mindy Cheap, city recreation superintendent. “We were hoping to find something to take the sting out of not having the outdoor pool this summer. The next one will be near LaBarge Park at the 700 block of N. Maple.”
The first hydrant party was at Steamboat Park under the supervision of eight volunteers from Firehouse No. 1. The second was at Devine Park, with eight volunteers from Firehouse #2. The next, on July 21, is at LaBarge Park, 700 North Maple. Following that, on July 28, is the hydrant party at Harrison Park, 802 N. Pierce.
Cheap said that the parties are new to the summer recreation line-up this year. “We’re always looking to try something new and different,” said Cheap. “With the COVID cloud hanging over all us, we really wanted to come up with something the whole family could look forward to.”
“We’ll actually hook our fire trucks up to the hydrants and run the water through our hoses, essentially making giant sprinklers,” said Fire Chief Ian Paul. The main spray reaches over a hundred feet up, and then reaches out. Other hoses, with at least one hand directed, add to the fun.
The giant sprinklers aren’t the only attraction. There are also water balloons, super soakers, and popsicles to keep participants cool.
