Free one-on-one medicine advice at senior center

“Our attendance was at a pandemic all time high of 55 today,” said Don Zeller concerning the members and guests at the Pierre Senior Center’s weekly noon potluck and entertainment on April 13. “We had a nice selection of very nutritious foods to choose from on our buffet tables. We really have fantastic cooks that prepare all this wonderful food every week.”
To volunteer for entertainment or a presentation, phone 224-7730. “In exchange, we will provide you with the best potluck food anywhere,” Zeller said.
The April 13 guest speaker was Sandy Jacobson, a retired pharmacist. Before the potluck, Jacobson met with the attendees and reviewed their medications — prescriptions and over the counter meds. She explained how the medications interact, and suggested changes the individuals can review with their doctors.
Sandy’s presentation was on suggestions for healthy foods to improve general health and manage depression. The pandemic has caused more people to have feelings of sadness and loss. Jacobson also suggested better eating habits, such as having more leafy green vegetables, like spinach, and not so much lettuce. She said walnuts are an abundant source of omega 3 fatty acids and have been shown to boost brain functions. The third healthy food group is fermented foods, including kimchi, cider, yogurt and sauerkraut. They improve your intestinal health and improve your mood. Her fourth food group is fatty fish; their omega 3 fatty acids reduce inflammation in your entire body, but especially in your brain, which improves your brain health. Her last food group is flaxseed, another great source of omega 3 fatty acids. Flaxseeds look like sunflower seeds, and can be eaten whole or ground up in a drink. They increase serotonin which helps boost your mood and helps you to sleep. You should have one tablespoon of flaxseed a day.
Sandy also suggested people take 4,000 units of vitamin D3 daily. It improves lots of our body functions. You can get vitamin D3 from the sun, but not so much in South Dakota — in the winter the sun is too low, and in the summer you need to put on sunscreen to prevent skin cancer.
“Sandy noted the large selection of desserts on our buffet table. She told us sugar is really bad for your body,” said Zeller. Sandys’ next presentation at the center is Thursday, June 17.
Last Tuesday, Mindy Cheap, the Pierre city recreation director, led Tai Chi exercise. This exercise was done standing up and sometimes involves standing on one leg to improve balance and prevent falls. Nobody fell over. Next Tuesday she will lead chair yoga.
