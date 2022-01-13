The Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre was the April 2019 site for a dry-run test, a “soft-opening,” for a State Library program called “Scan Day.”
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, it caused a significant delay in continuing the program, and there were no more in Pierre during 2020 or 2021.
“We actually didn’t go back out until the Fall of 2021,” Brenda Hemmelman, access services manager for the South Dakota State Library, said.
Now the program is picking back up.
“We try to get out once a month, all over the state,” Hemmelman said. “It depends on when libraries want us to come. It’s entirely up to them to reach out to us and say, ‘we would love for you to come.’”
On Jan. 21, Rawlins is again hosting the free event, where State Library staff scan, digitize and save people’s documents and photos as an extra way to safeguard their content if something were to happen to the originals.
Rawlins library includes Scan Day as part of its ongoing work to recover from the pandemic’s effects.
“We are not back to our pre-pandemic levels, which is frustrating. We don’t yet have 400 people coming in some days,” Rawlins Director Robin Schrupp said. “And, we are offering more programs than ever before. As far as pandemic precautions, we are safe — fully sanitized. We are trying to engage people.”
The program’s goals are to help people preserve their items and get people more interested in sharing their past. Another purpose is to involve people in building local and state history.
Once personal records, documents, photographs, and even old photograph negatives are digitized, these items have a greater potential to be shared with the local library, museums or the South Dakota State Archives.
“The program is an excellent way to preserve those crumbling, yellowing photos,” Schrupp said. “Matthew Reitzel of the South Dakota State Historical Society gave a very good talk last month regarding archival-type materials and the proper way to store and preserve them. Some people have used scotch tape or glue, stored pictures in damp places or direct sunlight, and the photos and documents get ruined or deteriorate. Putting them on a flash drive also allows for the sharing of those precious memories with other relatives and on genealogical websites such as Ancestry and Heritage Quest.”
Hemmelman said the “soft opening” held at the Rawlins library tested the mobile versions of the scanning equipment and their operation. Far larger, permanent versions of the equipment are in the state’s library. The mobile staff can digitize a document up to 8-by-11 inches — a regular sheet of paper.
Schrupp was impressed with one scanner, a hand-held version passed over a fragile or sensitive document intended to prevent damage.
Schrupp did not get in on Scan Day the first time around, but she plans to do so this time. She will select a few items to share with her brother, such as some items in an old family Bible. Schrupp suggested that people somehow safely tag their photos with the date taken and who and what is in them, not only for their family but also for others.
“You don’t want to throw things away, even if you don’t know who is in the photos — a guy standing by an old barn could be my great-grandfather, who knows,” Schrupp said.
She added people should keep in mind there are opportunities to donate photos to the Historical Society if they choose, but it’s not mandatory.
“They are interested in the old pioneer days, towns and people,” Schrupp said. “The library in Pierre, the original one, burned down, and I think photos of that library are interesting.”
Hemmelman said the main things people bring to preserve are photographs and documents — birth certificates and marriage certificates and other items like that — but other things find their way to staff as well.
Carlie Armstrong, a digital library associate for the State Library, noted some original items.
“Recently, we had a Scan Day when a patron brought in the oldest things I have scanned,” she said. “It was a birth record and war record that were tied together, from Germany in 1831. They served in the German military from 1851 to 1854. We don’t do just historical documents. We scan quite a few important documents that it would be a good idea to keep a copy on hand. It’s a smart idea to have an extra copy on hand, not just the original in a safe place — something could happen to it in an accident or decaying or something like that.”
Rawlins library had around 15 individuals or couples attend its first Scan Day. This year Schrupp is hoping for a larger turnout. And, a far more significant number of patrons should not be a problem.
Schrupp complimented the state librarians on their quick work. For now, though, Schrupp is settling for Scan Day happening once per year, with more next year if the state librarians have the time.
“We’ve extended our appointments to 40 minutes from 30 minutes,” Armstrong said. “It gives us a chance to get more done for the patrons during the time slot — we found that 30 minutes was not quite enough time. The library will cut it off eventually, but we haven’t run into overscheduling too much. There are two of us scanning, so we can help two patrons at a time.”
Armstrong said that, though appointments can be for up to 40 minutes, they ask patrons to have their documents and photos in some kind of order.
“We’ve had people bring boxes of documents and photographs. Some people haven’t figured out what they want done — haven’t prioritized,” she said. “We just try to get as much done as we can, but we like to have people sort through and have more of a priority.”
The free 8-gigabyte flash drive can hold hundreds of photos, leaving space for the owner to add more later.
Hours for the Rawlins’ Scan Day are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Register for a time slot by calling 605-773-7421.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.