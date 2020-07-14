Free StoryWalk by the Friends of the Rawlins Library

The Friends of Rawlins Library are holding their second annual StoryWalk at Governor’s Grove in Hilger’s Gulch on Wednesday, August 12, starting at 7 p.m.
A StoryWalk is a fun, educational stroll that places continuous pages or sections of a children's story along a popular walking route in the community. It is meant to promote family time.
“This year, due to COVID, there will not be any group activities at the reading stops, and families are encouraged to distance themselves from the group ahead of them. Take your time, enjoy the evening, and read a fun book with the kiddos,” said Robin Schrupp, director Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre.
The StoryWalk is a way for children and adults to enjoy reading in a unique environment and get some exercise at the same time. Pages of the book “Sheep Take a Hike” by Nancy Shaw have been laminated and will be displayed along the pathway, using eight to 10 stations. The event runs from 7-8 p.m., but could go longer. In case of rain, the StoryWalk will be on Thursday, August 13th.
This Friends of the Rawlins Library event is a fundraiser (free will donation) to support Rawlins Library programming and services. There will be a head table of greeters, and a donation bucket.
The walk is for kids of all ages, but especially geared toward pre-kindergarten through second grade. The multi-stationed walk has stops where children can read, or be read to, the pages from a book.
South Dakota Former First Lady Linda Daugaard used to hold similar StoryWalks at the governor’s residence. “Now that her StoryWalks have fallen by the way, we as Friends of the Library board thought we would continue the idea,” said Brenda Hemmelman, president of the Friends.
