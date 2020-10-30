The South Dakota State Historical Society Museum is switching its annual make-and-take a holiday ornament event to a “take-to-make” program on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Rather than coming to the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre and making the ornaments in-house, visitors can pick up bags of materials and instructions, and take the projects home to complete. Instructional videos are also posted on the museum’s website at: https://history.sd.gov/museum/education.aspx.
Pick-up is only on Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum might limit the number of kits any one person or group may have.
Five different decorations will be available: the popular eight-pointed wreath of folded paper, a pinecone Christmas tree, a wheat stalk ornament, a beads and bells pipe cleaner ornament, and a beady pheasant. A sixth bonus bag holds a blank card and various stickers that can be used to create a unique holiday card.
“The Museum wanted to continue our popular make-and-take holiday ornament event while adhering to good social distancing and material sharing protocols,” said Museum Director Jay Smith. “We know our visitors will have a blast making these decorations at home, and the directions are easy to follow.”
In addition, from Nov. 7-29, visitors may donate canned foods for the Pierre Area Referral Service.
There is free admission to the museum for all S.D. residents. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. Call 605-773-3458 for information about exhibits, special events and upcoming activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.