The South Dakota State Historical Society Museum is switching its annual make-and-take a holiday ornament event to a “take-to-make” program on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Rather than coming to the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre and making the ornaments in-house, visitors can pick up bags of materials and instructions, and take the projects home to complete. Instructional videos are also posted on the museum’s website at: https://history.sd.gov/museum/education.aspx.

Pick-up is only on Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum might limit the number of kits any one person or group may have.

Five different decorations will be available: the popular eight-pointed wreath of folded paper, a pinecone Christmas tree, a wheat stalk ornament, a beads and bells pipe cleaner ornament, and a beady pheasant. A sixth bonus bag holds a blank card and various stickers that can be used to create a unique holiday card.

“The Museum wanted to continue our popular make-and-take holiday ornament event while adhering to good social distancing and material sharing protocols,” said Museum Director Jay Smith. “We know our visitors will have a blast making these decorations at home, and the directions are easy to follow.”

In addition, from Nov. 7-29, visitors may donate canned foods for the Pierre Area Referral Service.

There is free admission to the museum for all S.D. residents. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. Call 605-773-3458 for information about exhibits, special events and upcoming activities.

