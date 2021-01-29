Free take-to-make star quilt ornament Feb. 7 at Cultural Heritage Center

This year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Dakota State Historical Society Museum is switching its annual Museum Activity Day in February to a “take-to-make” program. This year the day’s theme is “In the Stars.”
According to a release, rather than the usual hands-on projects and in-house ice cream, visitors can pick up bags from 1-3 p.m. CST with the materials and instructions, and take the projects home to complete. Instructional videos for the projects will be on the museum’s website history.sd.gov/museum and Facebook page. Each visitor may also pick up a freeze-dried ice cream bar to take home.
To make sure there are enough bags, the museum may limit the number any one person or group can take. Each bag will contain two different projects: a four-sided star quilt ornament, and a coloring sheet of the Big Dipper within the Ursa Major (Great Bear) constellation and star stickers.
“The hands-on projects are designed to be successfully completed at home by people of all ages — and who doesn’t enjoy ice cream,” said Museum Director Jay Smith.
There is now free admission to the museum for all South Dakota residents. Out-of-state adult visitors pay an $8 or $6 admission, depending on if they are 60-and-older. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST Monday through Saturday, and 1-4:30 p.m. CST on Sundays and most holidays. For more information, call 605-773-3458.
