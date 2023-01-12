Last tax season, the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide had 852,377 federal returns filed securing $1,075,441,589 in refunds for 1,251,641 people nationwide, according to their website. Paul Henriksen was one of the 25,316 volunteers nationally that helped make it happen.
Free tax assistance organizers are gearing up for another season at the Pierre Senior Center, but they could use some extra volunteers to help local taxpayers file.
This year, AARP Foundation is providing free tax assistance and preparation for taxpayers with low to moderate income through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is one of the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service, focusing on those 60 and older. One does not need to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use it either.
“Tax-Aide offers free in-person and online tax preparation and assistance nationwide to taxpayers with low to moderate income,” according to an AARP Foundation press release provided to the Capital Journal. “Because of the complexity of the U.S. tax code, many taxpayers overpay their taxes or turn to paid tax services they cannot afford. Some may forgo filing their taxes and miss out on the credits and deductions they’ve earned because they are unable to pay for assistance. Tax-Aide volunteers can help by providing necessary services in communities where there is the greatest need.”
Participants need to have their photo identification, as well as any relevant paperwork.
While local demand is definitely present, the pool of people providing assistance might not be as robust as coordinators hoped. District coordinator Paul Henriksen hopes to find more volunteers for 2023.
“It's a commitment of time but you get to meet a lot of people. You get to help people,” Henriksen said.
There are a couple of IRS tests a prospective certified tax aide must pass for certification. Although it is an unpaid position, Henriksen hopes that those willing will see the value.
“My background is not in taxes, it's not in accounting, it's in engineering. And I really enjoy doing it,” he said.
People that use the service show their gratitude to the volunteers.
“Just about everyone is grateful for our service,” site coordinator Ken Erlenbusch said.
While they are happy to receive verbal appreciation, financially is a different story.
“We cannot accept money. We are not allowed to accept money or gifts or anything like that,” Henriksen said.
However, the Pierre Senior Center will accept donations jar on its behalf for using their facility.
Having more people will mean he and his team can have more W-2 and 1099-R completed before April 18. While they want to help as many people as possible, they cannot assist businesses or with itemized deductions. To anyone on the fence about volunteering, Henriksen encourages them to call the Senior Center so he can put their mind at ease.
More information about volunteer opportunities can be obtained by visiting the Pierre Senior Center or aarpfoundation.org/taxaide, or by calling 1-888-687-2277 or the Pierre Senior Center at 605-224-7730. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS. Or for a complete list of Tax-Aide locations and hours visit www.aarp.org/sd.
