Free tax assistance organizers are gearing up for another season at the Pierre Senior Center, but they could use some extra volunteers to help local taxpayers file.

This year, AARP Foundation is providing free tax assistance and preparation for taxpayers with low to moderate income through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is one of the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service, focusing on those 60 and older. One does not need to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use it either.

