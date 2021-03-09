To help jumpstart peoples’ spring cleaning efforts, the city of Pierre distributed free load coupons with its March utility mailings.
A coupon entitles each residential utility customer to the free disposal of one small trailer or pickup-size load of waste at the city’s solid waste facility. Usually, the minimum charge for garbage is $13.50 plus tax, and the minimum charge for rubble is $8.40 plus tax. The coupons are intended for big items - for household waste customers should continue to use garbage collection services. The coupons are valid until November 30, 2021.
“We want to encourage our community members to clear out the junk around their yards and garages that builds up during the winter months,” said Val Keller, solid waste manager. “This coupon is a just a little incentive to encourage people to keep Pierre looking clean.”
Pierre’s solid waste facility processes all non-recycled solid waste collected in Pierre, Fort Pierre, Onida, Agar, Midland, Miller, Highmore, and Huron, as well as Hughes, Hand, and Hyde Counties. That amounts to about 24,000 tons of trash each year. Once baled at Pierre’s solid waste facility, that garbage is disposed of at the regional landfill outside of Pierre.
The solid waste department also offers recycling programs for paint, bicycles, electronics and light bulbs. It provides crushed asphalt and yard compost. For details and fee information, visit cityofpierre.org.
