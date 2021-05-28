I love spring, but you know what that means? Lawn care! Aerate, power rake, dethatch, mow, edge, overseed, fertilize, water, spray — all that stuff. These tasks make me almost wish it were winter again. Almost. As I’ve worked in my yard, God has taught me about Christianity. There’s overlap between the two.
Weeds are the worst, aren’t they? Even though my dog enjoys eating the dandelion flowers, I hate them. My yard has other types of weeds, too. They’re annoying. They take up space and suck up the soil’s nutrients. If left unaddressed, my weed problem will get worse. Weeds in my yard are kind of like sin in my life. Sin tries to take over, like weeds.
Sin, like weeds, can look appealing. To mention dandelions again, they have those pretty yellow flowers. Weeds can trick you. They might look pretty but you don’t want them in your yard. Sin is like that. It looks appealing but it punches a mean bite. If left unaddressed, sin will harm my life, just like weeds will harm my grass. Weeds require effort to be tackled, as does sin. Just as we kill the weeds in our yards, so also we should kill the sin in our lives (Col 3:5).
Yards requires regular maintenance. If a week goes by and I haven’t worked on mine (don’t look!), it will look unkempt. My yard doesn’t just happen to get weeded, mowed or watered. I have to do those things — regularly. That’s how our relationship with God is. For us to love and serve God, our spiritual lives need consistent maintenance. If we go too long without attending to our relationship with God, our souls will have weeds popping up everywhere. Regular prayer, repentance, scripture reading and fellowship with other Christians are very important.
Yard word can be hard work. There’s a reason why Solomon identified an untidy yard as a sign of someone who is lazy (Prov 24:30–31). The Christian life, too, is difficult. Real hard. Jesus says in Matt 16:24, “If anyone wants to come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me.” Wow! That’s really tough.
However, just like yard work, the payoff of being a Christian is worth it. I feel great after I cut the grass. It’s a challenge to complete the task, but it’s always worth the effort. Following Jesus is far better than cutting the grass. When you see Jesus with your eyes, you will say, “It was hard, Jesus, but it was worth it.”
As you are out in your yard this spring, remember that that lawn care is like Christianity. Kill the weeds. Maintain your yard. Push through the difficulty. Christianity is kind of like that. May God bless your mowing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.