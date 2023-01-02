C.638e6c9e62fc6.image.jpg

Cleo Harrington competed as Miss South Dakota in the 1954 Miss America Pageant.

The lady enters a room, and people stop and look. There is no mistaking the emanation that accompanies her, similar to a beauty queen strolling the runway at Atlantic City, with Bert Parks crooning in the background. Pretty doggone accurate.

Meet Cleo Harrington, Miss South Dakota.

C.638b6a84493d8.image.png

Cleo Harrington, in a modeling shot.
C638e6ca184e2f.image.jpg

Cleo Harrington today at her home in Sahuarita, Arizona. 

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments