One of the most popular and fun promotions we had last year was the Yard of the Week program. As the judge for which yards were selected, I had the opportunity to meet some amazing people who also happen to take great pride in their yards. I know our readers loved it because I got many suggestions for which yard to pick either by phone or email. The advertisers that sponsored the program benefited as well since this was a very well-read part of both the Capital Journal and the Reminder Plus each week during the summer.
Well, now it’s back and starts the week of June 14. The Yard of the Week promotion runs for 16 weeks and officially ends on October 2. The Pierre Economic Development Corporation — PEDCO — is once again our major sponsor. My thanks to PEDCO for its support.
I look forward to meeting the weekly winners, and if you have a suggestion for a Yard of the Week, please email me at jeffrey.hartley@capjournal.com.
