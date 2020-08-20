The second annual Friends of the Library Story Walk was the evening of Wednesday, August 12, in Governor’s Grove of Hilger’s Gulch north of the Capitol in Pierre.
Approximately 50 people participated in the walk, which has stops where kids and their adults can read continuous pages or sections of a children’s story along a popular walking route in the community. It is meant to promote family time. This year's selection was "Sheep Takes a Hike" by Nancy Shaw.
“And, we had six returning families from the 2019 event,” said Brenda Hemmelman, president of Friends of the Library. ”Due to COVID-19, no hands-on activities were included this year. However, interactive question clouds were added to each story page so that caregivers and children could have more of a discussion about the page, rather than just read it and move on.”
“The Friends group is already planning for 2021, which may be a larger event to include the Story Walk as well as carnival games on the Rawlins Library lawn,” said Hemmelman.
