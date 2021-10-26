The annual Fall Costume Concert was held at the Riggs Theatre in Pierre on Monday Night.

Students performed wearing various costumes, including Scooby Doo, a cow, a banana, and more. We hope to have more information on this event later this week.

Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

