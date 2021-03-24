It’s the time of year many homeowners turn their thoughts towards gardening and outdoor living. We now have more hours of daylight than not and along with warmer temperatures some plants are starting to show some activity. Televised gardening shows start becoming more prevalent at the same time. With that is advice on what to add to your soil to make plants grow better.
Many of these shows are filmed on locations in New England, other parts of the east coast, the south east, and along the west coast. In other words, not central or western South Dakota. The title for this article – We are not Coastal America – was chosen because some of the information given in a lot of these programs is certainly valid for that location as well as many more, but is not valid for our area.
The main culprit is the advice to add lime to your garden soils. This manipulates the pH, which is a measure of how acidic or basic a soil is. The pH measures the number of hydrogen ions, or as per Wikipedia, “pH is the negative of the base 10 logarithm of the activity of the H+ ion.” Yes, this is on the test you’ll be taking at the end of this article.
In much of North America soils tend towards acid. Our soils are alkaline. The majority of gardening shows are filmed where acidic soils are the norm so that’s why we’re told to add lime to the garden. Lime raises the soil pH, whereas the pH in our soils is already too high. Neutral pH has a pH of 7.0, our soils generally test around 7.6 – 7.8. There are specific hydrangeas that in acidic soils will produce blue blooms, here it will bloom red. So lime, along with hydrated lime and wood ash, is the last thing we need to be adding. This will also be on the test.
So what should we add to our garden soils? Compose and aged manure is always good to increase the availability of organic material, sand to increase drainage and combat our naturally clay soils, and if you still have pH problems sphagnum peat or granular sulfur is the answer. There are litmus paper test kits that can show a general pH level but if you want to get a pH measurement with decimal places you would have to submit a soil sample to a laboratory.
High pH also has the tendency to make iron less available to the plants so especially for lawns and some tree species, a common treatment is some form of iron, chelated being the quickest and generally thought of as easiest to apply. Higher iron in the soil, even if it’s hardly available to the plants, can temporarily eliminate or reduce iron deficiency problems common to our area.
Adding gnomes to your garden is a contentious issue and one that I try to avoid. That is not on the test.
There is no test.
Art Smith is a co-owner of East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 SD Hwy 34, Pierre
