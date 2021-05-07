Families shared stories of missing loved ones as people gathered at the State Capitol’s steps on Wednesday to raise awareness about Native-American women missing or murdered.
Gov. Kristi Noem declared Wednesday “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Awareness Day” after issuing an Executive Order.
Amanda Takes War Bonnet from the Native Women’s Society of the Great Plains said the day began four years ago and gained more attention each subsequent year.
“People are doing more awareness,” she said. “Like this year, Rapid City and North Dakota and Montana — they are all doing things at their capitol. And they’re doing things in their communities too. It’s just to promote that awareness about what’s been happening for centuries, where Indigenous women and girls often go missing and get murdered.”
Noem’s proclamation noted 39 of the 98 people on the state’s Attorney General’s missing people database are Indigenous women and girls. The proclamation also noted four out of five Native-American women experience violence in their lifetime.
“We see states where they’re doing more legislation, like our Capitol here that passed something where they developed an office here with the Attorney General, where they will look into more cold cases,” Takes War Bonnet said. “And look into working more with tribes to do more protocol development. So, that’s a big step we have.”
Takes War Bonnet said there are also two national laws — the Not Invisible Act of 2019 and Savanna’s Act.
“That’s not really what we wanted — we wanted more — but that’s enough that we got passed,” Takes War Bonnet said. “So, those acts really take a look at more of the cold cases too and bringing training and stuff.”
Wiconi Wawokiya Director Lisa Heth said Wednesday’s gathering was different organizations coming together, with Native Women’s Society taking the lead. Wiconi Wawokiya is an advocacy group and provides shelter, transportation, support groups, children’s services, emergency assistance, education and legal services.
“I think we’ve used the word educate and awareness, but I think it’s time to start equipping our communities — people in our tribes,” Heth said. “Equipping them with what are some of the things that they can do to help stop this epidemic throughout Indian Country — on reservations, in the bigger places like Sioux Falls, Rapid City — where we see it’s going on.”
Heth said Wiconi Wawokiya also tries to work with law enforcement agencies to locate missing Native-American women and girls.
“Because how can they help us when they haven’t had that training themselves when they’re lacking the funding, or they have to jump through hoops,” she said. “Especially if it’s BIA (Bureau of Indian Affairs) law enforcement. So, we’re looking at ways of how can we help our law enforcement.”
Missing and murdered
Melanie Stoneman with the Sisseton Wahpeton Domestic Violence Program said it’s important to remember that the loss of an individual woman is also the loss of previous generations who are part of them.
“Our women are sacred, our women are holy, and why the way we are is because we’re connected to our sacred elements and connected to our land,” she said.
Stoneman, who is from Pierre but now lives in Aberdeen, said she searches for missing loved ones as part of a free program to assist Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
“The minute somebody goes missing, we make a contact with (the family),” she said. “I’m the family advocate. So, I go in, and I tell them the things of what to expect, what to do because it’s so overwhelming.”
Stoneman knows firsthand how overwhelming the process is when a loved one goes missing — her daughter went missing out of Williston, North Dakota.
“I’m here to talk about what do you do when your relative goes missing,” she said.
Stoneman said she used a grassroots movement and developed a security team to do house-to-house canvassing to find her.
“We found her, and it wasn’t in the best conditions,” she said. “We were able to get some justice — not a lot of justice, but there were charges involved.”
Carla Cheyenne’s 23-year-old niece and mother of two, Emily Blue Bird, went missing in 2016 during New Year’s.
“She went back to Pine Ridge and then was going over to a New Year’s party,” Cheyenne said. “She went out, at this time, we didn’t know where she went. We didn’t know where she went at all.”
Cheyenne said law enforcement made a report, but officers told her family there wasn’t much they could do. Then, 21 days later, Blue Bird’s body was found.
After receiving a tip about the Blue Bird’s location, Cheyenne and others set up a search committee.
“The whole town of Pine Ridge went,” she said. “They took leave, whatever they could, and came to search.”
Cheyenne said it was her cousin who noticed tracks going to a creek that led to Blue Bird’s body.
“It was her so-called friends that murdered her,” Cheyenne said. “They were on a meth high for several days, and approximately, they said, on Jan. 2nd or 3rd, they strangled her to death.”
But Cheyenne said the autopsy showed Blue Bird didn’t die until Jan. 6. And she thinks that if there was more assistance in locating Blue Bird before then, maybe someone could have saved her life. Cheyenne said she hopes increased awareness like Wednesday’s gathering would increase law enforcement action sooner in searches.
Stoneman said Wednesday was a call to action for more effort to address the issues surrounding Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
“Because there’s a lot of barriers and a lot of different protocols,” she said. “Like some people will tell you you have to wait 24 hours, or you have to wait 48 hours or she’s of age. Maybe she’s just is out partying or didn’t call home. But we knew something was wrong because she has a daughter, and she calls every day. So I’m here to talk about life patterns and knowing your relative’s life patterns — where they go and what they do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.